Soybeans moved lower on Wednesday.
“Lower market with each contract out to the January ’22 futures contract finishing over 30 cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The entire soy complex was lower today with soymeal down over $7/ton and soyoil down $2.20 on the July contract.”
“Continued active China buying new crop U.S. corn raised question of when will they buy U.S. soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel in 2021/22 they could take more than 35 mmt from the U.S. they took this year. Still they need to export in the fall after this year’s corn program and before the 2022 corn program.”