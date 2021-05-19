 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybeans moved lower on Wednesday.

“Lower market with each contract out to the January ’22 futures contract finishing over 30 cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The entire soy complex was lower today with soymeal down over $7/ton and soyoil down $2.20 on the July contract.”

“Continued active China buying new crop U.S. corn raised question of when will they buy U.S. soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel in 2021/22 they could take more than 35 mmt from the U.S. they took this year. Still they need to export in the fall after this year’s corn program and before the 2022 corn program.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Nearby soybean managed small gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SX traded lower but ended at the midpoint of the daily r…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Mixed finish today with the old crop contracts weaker while the new crop contracts were a few cents higher, said CHS Hedging. The July contrac…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“With the weekly key reversal, improving U.S. weather situation and talk from a large analytical firm that soybean planted area could jump are…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Talk that navigation could be slow to the gulf “triggered new selling that hit sell stops below the market,” ADM Investor Services said. “Ther…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market “is following corn,” Total Farm Marketing said with today’s sharp drop in the markets, though yesterday’s report was not be…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices have been on the defensive highlighted by long liquidation after last week’s private estimate of higher final U.S. 2021 row cro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Despite overnight pressure, the soybean market “has not given up all of yesterday’s gains,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Watch supp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Old crop prices are still the weakest soybean contracts “for the second day,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. “The July/August soybean spread …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures are back trading higher, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. “Some feel Thursday’s losses were linked in part to f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Today’s trade is all about the critical USDA May report and the strong the U.S. soybean domestic basis, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News