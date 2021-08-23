 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

The soybean market is trading higher on increased demand, strength in crude oil and weakness in the U.S. dollar, Ami Heesch of CHS Trading said.

News that the EPA is expected to recommend lowering biofuel blending mandates below 2020 levels is seen pressuring soybean oil, and thus bean futures, Total Farm Marketing said.

However, the EPA is not formally making any proposed RFS levels at this time, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Meanwhile, lower Canada canola/Russia sunseed crops help vegetable oil prices despite lower U.S. biofuel mandate talk, Freed said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Pro-Farmer Tour reports pod count 1,131.4 per 3X3 square (3 year average 1,036), according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans were weaker across the board today but managed to pull off the lows of the day,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There continu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Some pressure on soybean prices continues to stem from the rain coverage in the forecasts, but for some areas it may be too little too late af…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The Pro Farmer crop tour doesn’t estimate soybean yields, but Total Farm Marketing noted that pod counts were better than expected according t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News