“I think we’ve seen our highs at $10.40,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
“While the longer-term demand fundamentals from China look to continue to improve, and China remains an active buyer short-term, the market appears set for at least a significant technical correction to the downside over the near term,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Following the tremendous rally of almost $1 for overbought soybeans in recent weeks, a healthy pull back is what the market needs, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. If prices settle and we can hold $10, a pivotal point, it will set the tone for going into the end of the year.