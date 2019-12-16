The soybean market is dealing with increased demand hopes still from China, as the soy oil level reached points “not seen since February of 2018,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
Chart activity “was impressive,” according to Stewart-Peterson on today’s soybean market. The market is seeing dry weather hit Argentina along with “strong export inspections,” they said. “With a trade agreement last week, there is renewed optimism and any uncertainty, such as dryer weather in Argentina, will be magnified in price activity.”