Soybeans saw support from a variety of sources. “The soybean market traded both sides overnight and early in the morning,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices garnered strength from decent weekly export sales, crop worries and this morning’s announcement of a ginormous sale of US soybeans to China.”
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds continued to buy soybean. USDA announced new sales to China. Good weekly soybean exports also offered support. Talk that USDA will drop US soybean rating to 64 pct good/ex versus 66 last week also helped prices.”