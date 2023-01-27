 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Brazil’s Deral expects the Southern state of Paran will yield 20.7 MMT of soybeans via their most recent forecast. That is down by 3% citing the season’s dryness in the South. The Argentine soy crop was rated 4% points higher on Buenos Aires Grains Exchange’s good/excellent rating this week, to 7%. The portion of the crop rated poor was at 54%, improved from 60% last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans were lower on the day as favorable weather for Argentina appears to have pressured the market in front of the weekend , according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

