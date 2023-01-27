People are also reading…
Brazil’s Deral expects the Southern state of Paran will yield 20.7 MMT of soybeans via their most recent forecast. That is down by 3% citing the season’s dryness in the South. The Argentine soy crop was rated 4% points higher on Buenos Aires Grains Exchange’s good/excellent rating this week, to 7%. The portion of the crop rated poor was at 54%, improved from 60% last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Soybeans were lower on the day as favorable weather for Argentina appears to have pressured the market in front of the weekend , according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.