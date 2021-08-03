 Skip to main content
Crop conditions showed improvement in yesterday’s rating report leading to weakness in soy overnight, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “There is a fair amount of precipitation coverage in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“With a delayed harvest in the current marketing year 2020-2, Brazil’s soy exports in June and July had been expected to emulate the record levels of April and May, but the reluctance of oilseed farmers to sell their stocks since early June has put the brakes on the country’s exports,” ADM Investor Services said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Dry and warm weather outlooks are supporting the soybean market, but a slow export sales pace “and lack of new China buying” offered strong re…

There was sharply lower palmoil prices, which weighed on the soyoil market today, ADM Investor Services said. “Dry U.S. Midwest weather offere…

The soybean market rose as August forecasts continue to be hot and dry, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. The next WASDE report should …

The huge selloff in soyoil yesterday has spilled over to other vegetable oils as Malaysian palm oil closed down 1.81% overnight. However highe…

The soybean markets continue to hold above the 100-day moving averages and technical trends are higher for the upcoming contracts, Pattie Uhri…

Soybean markets were also lower this week as there are more rain chances coming next week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Some support …

“This week we focused on the idea that heading into August weather will be ultra-critical,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Assuming demand holds,…

For the first time in a long time, a flash 4.8 M bu. soybean sale was announced by the USDA, yesterday. It was to Unknown destination but it w…

