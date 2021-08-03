Crop conditions showed improvement in yesterday’s rating report leading to weakness in soy overnight, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “There is a fair amount of precipitation coverage in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
“With a delayed harvest in the current marketing year 2020-2, Brazil’s soy exports in June and July had been expected to emulate the record levels of April and May, but the reluctance of oilseed farmers to sell their stocks since early June has put the brakes on the country’s exports,” ADM Investor Services said.