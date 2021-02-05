 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted, according to The Hightower Report.

Chinese soybean futures were up 2%, and meal futures were up 1.5% overnight, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Market bulls need new U.S. corn and soybean sales to China to support prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Word China is cancell…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

With the Brazilian rains, soybean harvest may be delayed a bit according to Joe Barker of CHS Hedging. That may cause trad to go “flat to four…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on bargain buying after recent losses and a weaker start to the day, according to CHS Hedging. Prices drew ad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazilian soybean production numbers have been lowered by 1 mmt by a Pro Farmer consultant, to 130 mmt, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices eeked out some green at the close on decent weekly export sales numbers, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News