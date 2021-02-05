Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted, according to The Hightower Report.
Chinese soybean futures were up 2%, and meal futures were up 1.5% overnight, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.
