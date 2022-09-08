People are also reading…
“Soybeans ended the day higher across the board with some support from soybean oil, meal ended the day lower, and board crush values mixed,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “According to the Rosario Grain Exchange, Argentine farmers sold 3.1 MMT of soybeans from Monday-Wednesday, nearly 5 times more than last week.”
“Soybeans futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There was some talk that China may have taken advantage of lower U.S. futures and lower Argentina export prices to book 5-7 U.S. soybean cargoes, 8 Brazil and up to 10 Argentina. China needs to buy 400 mt or 8 cargoes per day to reach USDA import goal of 98.0 mmt.”