“Soybeans were on the defensive from lack of fresh supportive news, declining feed needs for meal and spillover weakness in the crude oil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Planting is thought to have begun and could continue at a decent pace with this week’s favorable weather forecast.”
“Energy weakness is hurting demand for soybean and vegetable oils, and a strong crush pace has added to oil inventories,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Demand for meal is strong, with lower DDG supplies in the U.S. and the rebuilding hog herd in China. July soybeans traded as low this morning as $8.36 but have since recovered to the middle of the day’s range.”