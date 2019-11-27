Beans took a nosedive yesterday on some technical considerations while we also saw South American currencies collapsing, spurring some more farmer activity there, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Bean crush and exports look to be pretty robust here, and cash markets in the U.S. look to remain firm,” he said.
Soybeans got a slight bounce higher overnight, after setting a "fresh two month low" on the January contract. Michaela White of CHS Hedging said the outlook is for slightly higher trade today, around 1-3 cents higher.