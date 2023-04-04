Related to this story

Soybeans

“Argentina’s grain inspectors union is going on strike starting at midnight, demanding higher wages to account for the 102% inflation in Argen…

Soybeans

Soybean harvest has started in Argentina with the initial yield results below the expected yield per the Rosario Grains Exchange, according to…

Soybeans

May soybeans experienced choppy and two-sided trade yesterday ahead of the key USDA reports for release today, The Hightower Report said today.

Soybeans

Soybeans are rallying “for a third consecutive day,” as a South American harvest continues to roll in. Brazil’s production is sitting at 151 m…

Soybeans

A drop in bean oil pressured soybeans at the close of the day, CHS Hedging said. Soy oil was down $1.01 in the nearby contracts.