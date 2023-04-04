People are also reading…
This morning’s market pullback comes as soy products are mixed, CHS Hedging said. “Argentina is expected to release details of the soy dollar plan tomorrow,” they said. “The plan involves the government giving farmers a higher exchange rate to incentivize farmers to sell their soybeans.”
“U.S. domestic soymeal basis is lower,” ADM Investor Services said. “Demand for U.S. domestic soyoil and firm World vegoil prices support soyoil. Interesting that U.S. crushers may need to import Brazil soybeans for soyoil demand.”