Elevated crush demand is being caused by the absence of Argentina, who usually supplies the world with 50 percent of the world’s soy oil and meal needs, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Argentine farmers continue to withhold soybeans from the market and recent labor issues in that country have caused global stocks to tighten.
Weekly U.S. soybean sales were higher than expected and the weather in Argentina remains dry, according to ADM Investor Services.
CropWatch Weekly Update
