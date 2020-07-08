“Soybean prices were on the defensive form technical selling, along with a bout of profit taking after the recent rally to levels not seen since early March,” Ami L Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Losses were limited from concerns about crop stress from weather forecasts suggesting hot/dry conditions for the balance of July.”
“It is my belief the beans may have a bit more of a rally, depending on the weather,” John Walsh of Walsh Trading said. “The reality remains that the overall crop conditions are doing well and to kill beans it is early in the year. Typically the time for concern will be August.”