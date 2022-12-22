People are also reading…
Soybean traders are watching rain forecasts in Argentina. “Soybeans were lower on the day as rains are expected in Argentina this weekend,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal was down a few dollars while the soyoil market was down 50 to 80 points.”
“Soybean exports at 27 mln bu. were below expectations of 30 – 50 mil. and down 75% from last week’s huge sale figure of 108 mln,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “China bought only 20 mln bu., down from 46 mln the previous week. YTD commitments are up 4% from year ago, vs. USDA forecast of down 5%.”