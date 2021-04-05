Soybeans gapped higher following the holiday weekend, as stocks are very tight and more soybean acres are needed. “The whole soy complex is getting in on the rally this morning,” said Kevin Stokard of CHS Hedging.
Soy futures for the balance of 2021 are up 11 to 14 cents to start the week, following the large report swings at the tail end of last week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. There is volatility. “July and August soybean contracts set new highs overnight, but collectively old crop contracts closed 19 1/2 to 34 3/4 cents lower,” he said.