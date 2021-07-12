“The soybean market closed higher on the unchanged balance sheet and hotter weather expected in the upcoming weeks,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “(In the) USDA Soybean Report: 2021/2022, the balance Sheet was unchanged. Average farm price dropped 15 cents to $13.70.”
Analysts are watching news that Canada could lose a significant chunk of its crop due to weather issues. “There was talk before the WOB report that Canada cold loses 5-7 mmt of their 19.5 mmt crop due to dry weather,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Canada and ND forecast remain warm and dry.”