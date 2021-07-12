 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“The soybean market closed higher on the unchanged balance sheet and hotter weather expected in the upcoming weeks,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “(In the) USDA Soybean Report: 2021/2022, the balance Sheet was unchanged. Average farm price dropped 15 cents to $13.70.”

Analysts are watching news that Canada could lose a significant chunk of its crop due to weather issues. “There was talk before the WOB report that Canada cold loses 5-7 mmt of their 19.5 mmt crop due to dry weather,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Canada and ND forecast remain warm and dry.”

