Soybeans

“Chinese demand confirmation could still boost markets, but increasing COVID cases is ominous,” CHS Hedging said. Soybean conditions are down slightly from last week at 61% good-to-excellent, 48% blooming and 14% setting pods.

“Recently, China was rumored to buy 6-8 Brazilian bean cargoes for Feb-Mar,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is new concern about 250 million Chinese who are in lockdown or 17% of their economy. China real estate is in financial trouble, some Banks are blocking withdraws and record percentage of youth are unemployed.”

