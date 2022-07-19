People are also reading…
“Chinese demand confirmation could still boost markets, but increasing COVID cases is ominous,” CHS Hedging said. Soybean conditions are down slightly from last week at 61% good-to-excellent, 48% blooming and 14% setting pods.
“Recently, China was rumored to buy 6-8 Brazilian bean cargoes for Feb-Mar,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is new concern about 250 million Chinese who are in lockdown or 17% of their economy. China real estate is in financial trouble, some Banks are blocking withdraws and record percentage of youth are unemployed.”