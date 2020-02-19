“May soybeans were able to shake off early pressure and finish Wednesday’s trading session with a moderate gain,” ADM Investor Services said. “Bean oil made a sizable recovery from a four and a half month low but closed in negative territory, while meal was able to grind out a modest gain on the day.”
“The national average soybean basis was at its firmest level since the turn of the year,” Barchart.com reported. “The Brazilian real is near an all-time low vs. the dollar, causing the South American beans to look a little cheaper to buyers. That is especially not helpful to U.S. exports with a record Brazilian crop expected.”