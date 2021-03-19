Last week the exchange cut its 2020-21 corn crop forecast to 45 million metric tons, while the soy harvest estimate was reduced to 44 million tons, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Both crops had previously been estimated at 46 million tons.
May soybeans closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as talk of improving harvest weather in Brazil, and improving moisture for Argentina were factors to help keep sellers active. May meal experienced the lowest close since December 17, according to The Hightower Report.