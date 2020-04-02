Richard Plackemeier said there were many traders wondering why soybeans got hit so hard in trade yesterday. “It was difficult to pin it on anything but the large negative cloud of macro selling,” he said. “Long-term investor, or ‘index fund’ length could be seeing liquidation of long held ‘long positions’. Since the collapse of equities and the negative view of a crippled world economy, any hedge against inflation seems to be a poor performer.”
NOPA crush numbers for February came in at 181.6 mln bushels, 4.5 mln bushels above trade expectations, an 11.5% over last year’s marks. “That surprisingly beat the 7.6% over last year NOPA numbers for February,” Allendale said.