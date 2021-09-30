Today’s soybean action is showing that the higher crop and stocks estimates may mean a revised 2021 soybean crop could be increased, ADM Investor Services said. “Most of the post-USDA comments suggested that soybeans could continue to slide lower and test $12 on the higher supplies.”
“What is interesting about today is that supplies are much larger than expected yet early this summer the cash market was leading the rally,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Therefore, we do call into question today’s number. One possibility is that commercials aggressively bought beans and have been storing.”