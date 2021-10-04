“The soybean market was on the defensive from bigger than expected stocks and production,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from lack of Chinese buying interest and harvest activity. There are concerns of China being out of compliance with the Phase One Trade Agreement made during the Trump Administration.”
Analysts are watching export trends. “Weekly US soybean exports were near 31 mln bu. vs 17 last week and 76 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 67 mln bu. vs 260 last year. Most in the trade could see final US soybean exports closer to 2,050 vs USDA 2,090.”