A lower soy oil market provided some resistance for soybean markets. “Soybeans had a back and forth day with it finishing modestly higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans were getting pressured from a lower soy oil market but recovered as crude oil bounced back and soymeal stayed firm.”
Analysts are watching the activity of managed funds, as well as the impact of recession concerns. “Managed funds continue to liquidate longs in soybeans, soymeal and soyoil,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Algorithm machines are still net sellers on the open on headlines of US recession.”