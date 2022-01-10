Members of Coopavel, one of Brazil’s largest oilseeds and grains cooperatives, expect to harvest 50% less soybeans than initially forecast due to the severe drought that hit Parana state in November and December, says Dilvo Grolli, president of the group, adding “We haven’t seen a loss like this in at least 20 years.”
Brazil has begun harvesting its 2022 soybean crop, but the U.S. was still exporting plenty of its old crop to China in late December, according to the latest USDA trade data. The U.S. shipped 913,000 metric tons of soybeans to China in the final week of 2021, from Dec. 24-30. That accounted for a little more than half of all U.S. exports for the week, which totaled more than 1.7 million tons, USDA reported.