 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Soybean futures were higher to end the day on soybean oil that rallied sharply despite the fall in crude oil futures,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Soybean oil was higher – December at 74.91 up 1.07. Soybean Meal was lower – December at 409.7 up 1.1.”

Traders are watching global soybean headlines. “USDA reported a large export sale of 110k MT of soybeans to China this morning,” Brugler Marketing said. “Brazil’s National Energy Policy Council decide to keep the mandatory 10% biodiesel blend through March 31 – with an anticipated increase to a 15% blend beginning in April.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybean markets followed corn and wheat markets lower, CHS Hedging said. Chinese beans traded lower overnight as well, with soy meal leading t…

Soybeans

“January soybeans were lower on the day, but held on to close above the 100 day moving average,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “January …

Soybeans

Soybeans appear like they will battle range-bound trade, with soybean oil becoming steadier after several weeks of higher trade, Nick Paumen o…

Soybeans

Yesterday’s export sales number of 111.3 mb was massive and was the fourth largest week on record for any week on the calendar, according to T…

Soybeans

Soy oil markets turned supportive for soy this morning, CHS Hedging said. However, “huge Brazil crop estimates are capping upside.”

Soybeans

The market is in a difficult place as futures are still holding a risk premium for potential weather issues in Brazil and Argentina. Brazil se…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Resistance comes from talk that China reported first Covid de…

Soybeans

Crude oil has turned positive and is helping bean oil which is trading higher along with meal, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Low sulfur distillate stocks are down 14% from the previous year, and more bean oil will be needed to stretch diesel supplies, which should ke…

Soybeans

The trade thinks that USDA can lower US demand and increase the ending stocks in the WASDE reports this week, according to Jack Scoville of th…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News