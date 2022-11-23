People are also reading…
“Soybean futures were higher to end the day on soybean oil that rallied sharply despite the fall in crude oil futures,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Soybean oil was higher – December at 74.91 up 1.07. Soybean Meal was lower – December at 409.7 up 1.1.”
Traders are watching global soybean headlines. “USDA reported a large export sale of 110k MT of soybeans to China this morning,” Brugler Marketing said. “Brazil’s National Energy Policy Council decide to keep the mandatory 10% biodiesel blend through March 31 – with an anticipated increase to a 15% blend beginning in April.”