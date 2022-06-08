 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Conab raised its 2021-22 soybean crop estimate from 123.83 million metric tons to 124.27 million tons and cut exports from 77 million to 75.23 million metric tons, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

Soymeal futures have rallied on talk U.S. crushers may be taking downtime in part for maintenance, lower margins and drop in soybean supplies, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Soy oil has been on the defensive versus soymeal on the steep drop in Brazil soy oil premiums. Indonesia also lowered its palm oil export tax.

