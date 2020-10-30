Soybeans overcame some selling pressure to move higher Friday. “January soybeans closed moderately higher with an outside trading day up,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The early rally was not enough to attract increase buying support, and the good weather seen in South America may have helped spark some selling pressures.”
“The soybean market opened lower but were able to flip into positive territory by midday on a bit of month end positioning, strong export demand and tightening supplies,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices dew additional strength from soymeal and soyoil. Pressure stemmed from deliveries posted against the November contract and rolling long November positions out.”