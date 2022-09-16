Soybeans Sep 16, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years ‘Gentle giants’ hit the road for draft horse show It’s OK to Haggle with your neighbor Geneticists crack epigenetic code Green Beret braves farm-demining mission Truman Library tells story of farmer who became president Farmer dies in farming accident New apple varieties a hit Virtual fencing study looks to protect waterways Creative name reflects vet cannery Family strives for ongoing quality Transportation, housing big challenges for rural seniors Rural health care leads the way in innovation Sharing our story, worldwide dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Soybeans Soybean markets are on the defensive this morning ahead of the export data, CHS Hedging said. Chinese markets are higher overnight, while soym… Soybeans Soybeans continued to give back some of the gains after the latest USDA report. “Nov beans traded down to the 50% retracement of the USDA repo… Soybeans While the USDA data showed the potential for extremely tight U.S. supply, the market closed lower on Thursday for the third session in a row a… Soybeans The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A… Soybeans The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side … Soybeans The soybean market will need bullish news out of the USDA WASDE report today, “otherwise soybeans could remain in a steady downtrend going int… Soybeans “Beans had the biggest report surprises, with a big cut in yield and ending stocks down to 200 mln bushels,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,… Soybeans The USDA will not release export data until the 15th, but we know that 59 mb of soybeans have been sold to China and unknown destinations over… Soybeans Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said she expects the soybean market to continue trading on both sides with support stemming from smaller crop ideas … Soybeans Soybean markets are catching another small bounce to start the day “but stopped at their 50-day moving average,” CHS Hedging said.