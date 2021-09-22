 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher, supported by a variety of factors. “The soybean market higher was higher finding support from a stronger global edible oil market and risk-on trade,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Malaysian palm oil futures were up 3% overnight leading US soybean oil futures to trade nearly 2% higher.”

“Total export commitments in 21/22 are down 31% from a year ago,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations that Brazil will expand its soybean planted acreage this fall. Talk that elevators in the Gulf will be reopening soon. US Midwest is expected to be mostly dry for the next 2 weeks – good for harvest. USDA estimating a 4.37 bln bu. soybean crop this fall.”

