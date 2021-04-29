“May soybean and soyoil traded lower into deliveries,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Word of US soybean imports from Brazil may have spooked the longs. US domestic cash basis Remains firm due to positive crush margins. On Monday, USDA March Soybean crush should be near 188 mln bu. vs last year’s record 192.”
“Overall a weaker day in the soybean futures and oil, meal, and board crush saw mostly better trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Not a ton of fresh news today so we trade lower as the funds take a break from the buying-driven rally. Reuters put out an estimate for the USDA soybean crush report for March that will come out on Monday.”