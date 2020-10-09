After today’s report, “Soybeans are the ones to look at for leadership to the upside,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “I think this is the tightest supply-ending stocks number we’ll see from SDA until January given the stronger yields.”
“The soybeans continue their trek to higher levels on smaller stocks and ongoing demand for U.S. beans,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Farmers have sold into the rally while country elevators wait for trains to load beans out for the new crop program.”