Soybean prices have had a wild swing during the night session, Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said. The initial price drop came after White House Advisor Peter Navarro was reported as saying the trade deal with China is “over.” In the first 90 minutes of the session, soybean futures were down as much as 11 to 14 cents. However, later in the evening President Trump sent out a tweet stating, “The China Trade Deal is fully intact.” This morning, Navarro is walking his comments back, stating that his comments were taken “wildly out of context.” The President’s tweet and Navarro’s correcting comments have helped prices recover most of the early session losses.
Weekly export inspections for beans were less than expected, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.