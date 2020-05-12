Soybean markets were lower after today’s report, as the USDA estimated soybean carryout is near 580 mln bushels, compared to the 480 estimated in April. “The increase was due to a drop in exports of 100 mln bushels,” ADM Investor Servcies said.
“After gains of near 30 cents in recent sessions and today’s mixed report results, it appears traders were not sure which way to go and may have exited recent long positions,” Stewart Peterson said. They also said it looks like the USDA may have seen Brazil’s exports picking up due to a weaker currency, cutting into the U.S. business.