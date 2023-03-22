People are also reading…
“The soy complex fell sharply again in large part due to funds liquidating their long positions but harvest in Brazil and possible demand issues in China adding to pressure too,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Today the Fed announced a rate hike of 25 basis points and signaled that further hikes would not be ongoing but ‘when appropriate.’”
“Soybeans are working modestly lower,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans across the board had their lowest close this calendar year yesterday. Chinese soybeans on the Dalian exchange were down overnight to their lowest close in seven months. May meal and oil are lower.”