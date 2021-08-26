Soybean markets were lower on the same favorable weather, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but losses were limited on improved demand. Weakness in crude oil is also spilling over to the oilseed market, Heesch said.
“Concern about global meal demand and lower Argentina prices limits the upside in soymeal values,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This despite fact China domestic hog prices are lower suggesting higher hog numbers. Soybeans continue to try to find value on talk of lower China imports and U.S. crush demand adding to U.S. carryout compared to higher global vegoil prices and the fact world exporters’ stocks-to-use ratio are at 24 year lows.”