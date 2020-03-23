Soybeans were much higher on strong meal markets and shipping news. “The soy complex continues to soar as strength in the meal market fuels the soybean market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Meal stocks are said to be very tight in China. Prices drew additional support from concerns about potential delays in shipments from South America.”
“Soybean futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about Argentina export pace and increase demand in US and China is helping meal. May soybeans is back near where futures traded below on lower energy prices and demand concerns and near 8.80.”