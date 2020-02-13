March soybeans closed up 3 ¾ cents to $8.96 ¼, while May beans were up 2 ½ cents, closing at $9.06. Hightower says meal prices gained some despite a volatile session Thursday. Bean oil prices dropped 31 cents. Hightower says the upside objective is $9.06 ¼, with resistance levels between $9.01 ¾ and $9.06 ¼.
Rumors persist that China may jump back into the bean market, says ADM Ag Market View. Weekly export sales were up, according to USDA, and sales are running 2 million MT higher than a year ago.