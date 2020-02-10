“China continues to reiterate they will meet the phase one trade deal requirements amid the coronavirus outbreak, time will tell,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. He noted that the U.S. exports weren’t expected to be strong in the short-term regardless, due to the South America crop coming to market.
Blue Line Futures said that last week’s attempts to rally all failed to hold bigger gains, creating “bearish tails” on the charts, which might be a bearish flag for the upcoming trading sessions. “The bears have the advantage until we see consecutive closes above this pocket,” they said.