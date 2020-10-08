Soybean prices are their highest since 2008. “Demand continues to feed the rally,” said Jacob Christy of The Anderson.
The soybean market is continuing its rally higher with the front months seeing double digit gains, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning. Murphy’s outlook calls for trading higher today “due to support from continued strong export sales and weather concerns in South America”.
Traders are wondering how long soybeans can continue in a record long position. “It does feel like its July with no rain in the forecast,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
USDA reported soybean export sales for the current marketing year at 2,590,700 metric tons coming in slightly higher than estimates of 1.5 million to 2.5 million metric tons, Murphy said.