Soybeans

A lower 2021 Argentinian crop and potential for demand drove higher trade in soybeans today, as near contracts hit higher than $13. “The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totaled 192.1 million bushels,” ADM Investor Services said. “If realized, would be well above the 174.6 million bushels crushed in November last year. It would also be the largest November crush on record.”

There are continued concerns about crop losses in South America from the dry weather, allowing the soy complex to bounce back from some early losses. Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said the market is still seen as overbought.

