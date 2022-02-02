Soybean and soy meal contracts are continuing to trade at fresh contract highs amid a strong start to the week. “Funds continue to buy and drive the soybean complex higher, and we continue to see Brazilian production cuts fuel the market as well,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
There was a sudden 20-cent jump in the soybean market in the overnight trade, as the market surpassed $15 yesterday. “It looks like La Nina is going to provide drier than normal conditions for the month of February (in South America),” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.