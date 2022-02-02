 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybean and soy meal contracts are continuing to trade at fresh contract highs amid a strong start to the week. “Funds continue to buy and drive the soybean complex higher, and we continue to see Brazilian production cuts fuel the market as well,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.

There was a sudden 20-cent jump in the soybean market in the overnight trade, as the market surpassed $15 yesterday. “It looks like La Nina is going to provide drier than normal conditions for the month of February (in South America),” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on smaller crop ideas for South America and optimism for increased export opportunities because of that, acco…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soy contracts held Wednesday’s strength overnight “eclipsing Wednesday’s new multi-month high in the March contract,” Total Farm Marketing sai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Look for choppy to higher trade to highlight the marketplace as South American weather underpins prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Ma…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures are up on talk of lower SA soybean supplies which could increase demand for U.S. soybeans, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Both soymeal and oil rallied sharply today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Growing weather concerns in South America and technical short coveri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China’s soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Private estimates suggest the USDA could be underestimating soybean demand and carryout could be lower, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures traded higher on Monday on more talk of lower South American supplies, according to ADM Investor Services.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News