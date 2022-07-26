People are also reading…
China’s hog herd is down 1.9% as of the end of June from a year earlier. The sow herd was down 6.3% over the same period per China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, according Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Noon US Midwest weather maps had a new dry forecast wrinkle. GFS ensemble moved a high pressure ridge farther east into the heart of the Midwest Aug 2-9. Some feel that this map may be bringing the ridge too far east and could be exaggerating the strength of the ridge, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.