In the weekly USDA export report today, soybeans sales were similar to corn with massive sales for new crop as China buys; old crop was slow around 300 kmt, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures thinks there can be one more push upwards for soybeans, but it will be hard to break out of the current price bubble unless there is big export demand.
Soybean futures started the morning up and are showing another round of 1 to 2 cent gains today after closing Wednesday’s session 1 ½ to 3 cents higher, said Burgler Marketing.