Mostly agreeable forecasts could push soybean yields higher and add to the supply. “Lack of threatening forecasts for August could bring yields above trend line,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Better than expected US biodiesel demand in May. November beans have pushed through the 10 and 20-day moving average resistance levels but have fallen well off the session highs.”
“USDA’s Export Inspections report showed 20.266 mln bu. of beans were shipped on the week ending July 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 16.7% wk/wk, but down 47% from the same week last year. China was the top destination for the week’s bean exports, but the shipments were split evenly among numerous destinations.”