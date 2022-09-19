People are also reading…
Traders will be watching to see if China buys some soybeans from the U.S. this week as concern rises about tensions between the two countries. Some feel stocks and commodities are also lower after the U.S. President reassured the public that the U.S. will support Taiwan if invaded by China, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
The short-term focus of the market will depend on how soybean yields fare relative to producer expectations. Time will tell soon as the weather for the next two weeks looks conducive to a fast start to the harvest season, The Hightower Report said this morning.