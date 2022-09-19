 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

Traders will be watching to see if China buys some soybeans from the U.S. this week as concern rises about tensions between the two countries. Some feel stocks and commodities are also lower after the U.S. President reassured the public that the U.S. will support Taiwan if invaded by China, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

The short-term focus of the market will depend on how soybean yields fare relative to producer expectations. Time will tell soon as the weather for the next two weeks looks conducive to a fast start to the harvest season, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

While the USDA data showed the potential for extremely tight U.S. supply, the market closed lower on Thursday for the third session in a row a…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are on the defensive this morning ahead of the export data, CHS Hedging said. Chinese markets are higher overnight, while soym…

Soybeans

Soybeans continued to give back some of the gains after the latest USDA report. “Nov beans traded down to the 50% retracement of the USDA repo…

Soybeans

Tension between US and China concerning Taiwan may result in China trying to buy as many soybeans as they can from South America (instead of t…

Soybeans

The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A…

Soybeans

The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side …

Soybeans

Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said she expects the soybean market to continue trading on both sides with support stemming from smaller crop ideas …

Soybeans

Soybeans continue to be under pressure but closed only slightly lower, overcoming double-digit losses for much of the day. Soybeans have close…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are catching another small bounce to start the day “but stopped at their 50-day moving average,” CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

On Thursday traders were watching soybean export news. “Beans dipped a few cents lower today, with bean oil the weak leg again,” Kevin Stockar…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News