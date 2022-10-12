People are also reading…
“November soybeans traded as much as 37 ¾ cents higher after the release of the report, but ended the session 19 ¾ cents higher,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Both oil and meal also closed higher on the day. Soybean yield was lowered .7 bu to 49.8 bu/acre; but a larger carryin equated to a 31 mln bu. drop in supply. Demand also had a decline of 31 mln bu.”
The final actual U.S. soybean yield remained a key point of discussion as harvest continues. “Crop watchers noted that US soybean yield was down but certain states yields were above expectations given a warm and dry summer,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This remains impressive gains in seed performance.”