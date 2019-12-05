CHS Hedging is monitoring news stories this morning that China is saying tariffs must be cut to reach a phase one trade agreement. Additional and new U.S. tariffs on $156B of Chinese goods are set to take effect on December 15.
The next big event for soybean trading will come on Dec. 10 via WASDE. The trade is not looking for the report to show any major changes when it comes to 2019/20 ending stocks, said John Payne of CHS Hedging. “Bottom line, no one is thinking the USDA will do much next Tuesday, at least to the US balance sheets.”