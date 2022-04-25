 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Despite other sharp losses to end the week, world vegetable oil prices made new all-time highs as Indonesia bans palm oil exports. World food supply inflation risk is high, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Soy oil prices are still rising in both Brazil and the United States, reflecting the high world demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Despite the end of truckers’ strike in Argentina, the country is expected to produce a lower volume of soybean by-products this season because of the lower supply of soybean.

CropWatch Weekly Update

