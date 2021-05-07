Soybeans and bean oil made new highs overnight. July beans advanced as much as 18-1/2 cents, Total Farm Marketing said.
Even though soybeans prices are up, they has historic losses relative to corn, ADM Investor Services said this morning. “The year did not start that way. November soybeans were highly elevated versus December corn through March, very much favoring the oilseed, similar to both 2017 and 2018. But the new-crop soybean-corn ratio over the last month has plunged 11% to 2.24 as of Thursday, levels that have not been seen since 2019, and that is despite hefty gains in soybeans,” ADM Investor Services said.