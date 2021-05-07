 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybeans and bean oil made new highs overnight. July beans advanced as much as 18-1/2 cents, Total Farm Marketing said.

Even though soybeans prices are up, they has historic losses relative to corn, ADM Investor Services said this morning. “The year did not start that way. November soybeans were highly elevated versus December corn through March, very much favoring the oilseed, similar to both 2017 and 2018. But the new-crop soybean-corn ratio over the last month has plunged 11% to 2.24 as of Thursday, levels that have not been seen since 2019, and that is despite hefty gains in soybeans,” ADM Investor Services said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Wednesday was a fairly quiet day in terms of new information for soybean markets, although they still continued their overall trend of moving higher.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of higher demand for US soybean crush and higher World vegoil …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Contract highs remain bullish targets for the market as traders adjust to expanded limits enacted on Monday moving forward in the grain and o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean complex was higher on the day, following through on the bullish Fats and Oils report yesterday, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets are trading higher as there are idea of more acres moving to corn, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. There is also spillover …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans faltered after the market opened, with a variety of factors working for and against the market. “Soybean Oil and Canola both made new…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Declining momentum studies point to lower price action if follow-through buying fails to materialize,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The bell w…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybeans were higher overnight. Nov. beans had gains of 24 cents. None of the bean contracts were new highs, but soybean oil gapped higher int…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News